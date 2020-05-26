Easyjet Finance Chief Finally Resigns after Surviving Stelios Coup on Friday

EasyJet finance chief Andrew Findlay today announced plans to step down in 2021 just days after surviving a coup bid.

The budget airline’s chief financial officer has handed in his notice to leave after almost six years. It is understood that part of the problem he had with founder Stelios was the proposed cancellation of an order for Airbus aircraft after Stelios insisted the purchase would bankrupt the company.

“Although I have given notice to leave easyJet in a year’s time, I remain fully committed to the business to support Johan [Lundgren] and to ensure easyJet successfully weathers this unprecedented time for the airline industry,” Findlay said in a statement.

The company said Findlay has advised it of his desire to resign, but was expected to stay until May 2021 in adherence with his contractual obligations.

‘In the meantime, Andrew will continue with his existing responsibilities and the search for his successor will now commence,’ EasyJet said.