Cruise Ships and Ferries Get Ready for Summer Holidaymakers in Spain´s Costa Blanca

SHIPS and ferries are getting ready for passengers to be allowed into a key port in Spain´s Costa Blanca region from July.

Alicante has joined the northern port of Santander as an approved entry point into the country, as the government is happy that they have the capacity to deal with any health issues, given its importance in cruise liners docking there with international passengers.

The news over Alicante is at the moment largely symbolic but allows the port to prepare for the return of tourists in a few weeks time, as non-essential travel into Spain is still barred.

Spain has given the go-ahead for international tourism to resume in July, and 14-day quarantine rules will also be lifted by then for foreign visitors.

Alicante was added to the government list of ports that can welcome any overseas arrivals after a request was made by the Valencian Government to Spain´s Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

Alicante and Santander now join the approved entry points which are Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Valencia and Vigo on it.

Over air travel, the government says at the moment it is not planning any changes to list of airports that have been permitted to act as international entry points at the moment.





The list is Sevilla, Menorca, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Tenerife South, Alicante-Elche, Valencia, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Madrid, Málaga, and Palma de Mallorca.

The airport and port limitations on access apply to entry from outside Spain for non-essential purposes during the State of Alarm.