Construction Company in Spain’s Costa del Sol is Collecting Food for Caritas

RUNNING until Thursday May 28, Conservación Viaria, the entity responsible for the upkeep and repair of roads in Marbella, is collecting food to donate to the Caritas charity to assist local residents who have been hurt financially by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is fully approved by the Marbella Council and the office in Calle Plata is open between 10am and 2pm to accept gifts of food and the most urgent need is for oil, cereals, dairy products, fruit, vegetables as well as treats for the children.

The organisation has set itself a target of obtaining 3,000 kilos of food and if anyone has any large volume of any foodstuff to contribute, then collection can be arranged by calling 600 956 406.