BREAKING NEWS: Spain releases new coronavirus figures using a new system that is leaving residents scratching their heads in confusion

THE Spanish Health Ministry registers this Tuesday 35 deaths, which correspond to the last seven days, and 194 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths is 27,117 and the number of infections is 236,259. When reviewing the historical series, there are 283 more deaths than this Monday, despite the fact that the number of deaths is 35. The Ministry has also changed the total number of infections since this Monday they were 235,400 and this Tuesday they are 236,259, which is 800 more. The Department of Health has only reported that 194 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. These are the figures provided by the department of Salvador Illa after the data collection system was modified on Monday to obtain individualised information on each case in the autonomous communities and correct series and eliminate duplicates, among others.

The Ministry’s new way of creating the figures has led to much confusion among residents and the press as what was once close to a daily figure is now claimed to be a weekly figure.

Simón pointed out that this was due to “various factors,” including series correction and “data validation.” The person in charge exemplified: there are communities that in numbers of deceased “have realised that they were suspicious cases,” but not “confirmed.”