BREAKING NEWS: Manchester City Football Legend Glyn Pardoe Dies Aged 73

Glyn Pardoe, the Manchester City Legendary Football Player and winner of the 1968 league title, has died at the age of 73.

The club announced that Glyn passed away in the early hours of this morning and tweeted: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends and family at this difficult time”.

Pardoe had been in the news again this season as his grandson Tommy Doyle made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton. Doyle is also the grandson of another City legend, Mike Doyle.

City’s under-23 captain, Tommy, tweeted a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather, saying: “Forever my hero! I love you so much. Rest easy.” He accompanied the post with a picture of the pair at one of Tommy’s City games.