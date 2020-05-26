BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

ACCORDING to the latest official figures released on Tuesday by the Directorate General of Health, 28,530 people have died since the start of the epidemic, including 18,195 patients in hospital and 10,335 in social and medico-social establishment.The number of people currently hospitalised for a Covid-19 infection continues to drop slightly to 16 264, including 1555 in intensive care.

The DGS has counted 83 new deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours but the number of deaths in social and medico-social establishments is lower than that of May 21, without the slightest explanation being provided by the Directorate General of health regarding this correction.