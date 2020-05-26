Beach Businesses on Malaga’s Costa del Sol Estimate That 90% of Establishments Will be Open Before June 8

Beach businesses on the Costa del Sol estimate that before June 8 80% of establishments and services such as hammocks and umbrellas will be open.

Although there has been some reluctance on behalf of beach bars and chiringuitos about re-opening, the president of the Association of Beach Entrepreneurs of Malaga, Manuel Villafina estimates that 30% of these are already open but next Monday that will rise to 60% or 70%.

Regarding the possibility of bathrooms being open in phase 2, the president of the Association has admitted that this will be scheduled for Monday June 1, although it was originally expected to occur on June 8.

Also, on Monday June 1, Malaga is expecting an influx of visitors who will arrive at the beach restaurants and use the hammock services once beaches re-open officially.

Villafina has also emphasised that the association has had to “anticipate events” and that municipalities are “dialoguing to have them ready before day 1” of Phase 2.

When asked about the operation of these businesses under Phase 1 of the governmental de-escalation plan, Villafina has said that their re-opening has been “a success” especially under the current circumstances incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of available terraces is very small.

“Clients have thanked us for opening, they have received us and given us a lot of encouragement. They have been very happy to eat their sardine espetos, their fish, their traditional rice dishes and they have been very grateful”



