Basque style sautéed salt cod, with a “pisto” of peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

Pour about 120ml of olive oil into a large frying pan and heat on medium. Place garlic slices into the oil and sauté for 2 minutes. Remove garlic slices before they brown and set aside for later. Place cod into the garlic-infused oil and fry on both sides for 5-10 minutes. Remove cod and set aside. Scrape the flesh from the inside of the re-hydrated peppers and stir into the pan juices.