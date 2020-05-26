Basque style sautéed salt cod, with a “pisto” of peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

This is a simple and tasty dish from the Basque Country, or Pais Vasco.
Ingredients:
- 450g of salt cod
- 3 dried red peppers (pimientos choriceros or other sweet dried peppers)
- 1 large clove garlic
- 1 onion
- 120ml Spanish virgin olive oil for frying
- 3 Italian green peppers
- 3 ripe tomatoes
- Salt to taste
Method:
-
Salted codfish must be soaked in water for AT LEAST 24 hours, preferably 48, before cooking. This is necessary to leach out the salt. Change the water 2-3 times in a 24-hour period. If the fish is not soaked for 24-48 hours, the fish will be so salty as to render it inedible.
-
Rinse the salt cod in water before soaking. Place the fish in a glass baking dish or bowl and cover with water. When ready to use, discard water, rinse fish again and pat dry. Cut into 8 pieces and set aside.
-
Remove stems from dried peppers and soak in a saucepan of hot water until softened.
-
Peel and slice garlic lengthwise. Peel and chop the onion. Remove stems and seeds from green peppers and chop into small squares.
-
Pour about 120ml of olive oil into a large frying pan and heat on medium. Place garlic slices into the oil and sauté for 2 minutes. Remove garlic slices before they brown and set aside for later. Place cod into the garlic-infused oil and fry on both sides for 5-10 minutes. Remove cod and set aside. Scrape the flesh from the inside of the re-hydrated peppers and stir into the pan juices.
-
In a separate large frying pan, sauté onion, peppers, and tomatoes in a few tablespoons of olive oil. Sauté for 8-10 minutes, stirring often. When vegetables have formed a “pisto,” turn off the heat.
Serve and enjoy!
Credit: Claudia