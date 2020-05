Watch the Video: Tourist runs over Violent ATM Robber in Sevilla, Spain

Police in Sevilla have arrested a 49-year-old man, who got run over while fleeing after allegedly committing a violent robbery of a woman on Hytasa Avenue when she was withdrawing money from an ATM.

The detainee will undergo surgery today for his fractures, in a statement, Emergencias Sevilla indicates that, at around 8.00pm this Sunday, a middle-aged woman was withdrawing cash from the ATM located on Hytasa Avenue, when a man allegedly approached her from behind.

“After grabbing her by the neck and hitting her violently, he managed to steal her purse with the money he had withdrawn. When he ran away and tried to cross the street, he was run over by a tourist who was driving along the street, suffering fractures in his legs when he was thrown to the ground,” said a police spokesman.

The tourist, there were two in the car, was breathalysed but was found below the limit, after taking a few minutes, due to shock, he recounted the incident to police.