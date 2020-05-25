Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca is lighting the way with an investment of €750,000

Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca is investing almost €750,000 in efficient lighting for 7km of rural roads in the town.

THE council has approved a project which will see the installation of 232 new LED technology street lights in various rural areas.

Alicante Provincial Council will subsidise 55 per cent of the €749,975 scheme, with the rest being covered by Villajoyosa Town Council.

The Department of Technical Services and Public Roads, led by Pedro Alemany, will put the contract out to tender so that the works can be completed before the end of this year.

The new LED technology lights will allow the council to make savings of 70 per cent compared to conventional alternatives.

Councillor for Heritage and Technical Services, Pedro Alemany, said: “With these new lighting works, we will finish with Phase 2 of renovation works that we had planned within the year 2020.

“We have started renovation and adaptation works and now we are approving this project to light them, a measure that is very much in demand by residents.”

“The town hall will continue working so that there is not a single road without adaptation and lighting and to improve the current state of our rural roads,” added Villajoyosa mayor, Andreu Verdú.



