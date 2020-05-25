Velez-Malaga libraries reopen after  they were closed  more than two months ago when lockdown was announced

VELEZ-MALAGA’s public libraries are open again, although with de-escalation limitations.

“We have given priority at all times to the health and safety of both staff at the libraries and members of public,” the town hall’s Culture councillor, Cynthia Garcia.

At present the service is limited to taking out and returning library books, Garcia explained.

The study rooms remain closed and the computers or other IT equipment normally provided by the library for public may not be used.

The libraries are open from 10am until 1pm and phone enquiries can be made between 9am and 2pm.

Ringing beforehand is recommended before taking out or returning books and a space has been set aside to quarantine returned books for 14 days.



