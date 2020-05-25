Town in Spain’s Costa del Sol has Saved Nearly €2 million on Fuel Costs

IN a period of nine years, the Estepona Council has saved taxpayers €1.8 million by changing the procedures for purchase of fuel for official vehicles.

Prior to 2011, there was no check on whether employees were driving the vehicles outside of working hours for personal use and that has changed with strict rules regarding vehicles now in place.

In 2011, the council spent €264,000 on fuel but by putting supply out to tender and introducing new processes, the amount spent in 2019 had reduced to just €65,000 and the council is now putting the supply requirement for the supply of fuel (unleaded 95 and diesel) out to tender again with the expectation of keeping costs equally low for the future.