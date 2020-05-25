Tourist Spot on Spain’s Costa Blanca South Improves Visitor Signs and Boards

A tourist spot in Spain’s Costa Blanca south region has been improving its direction signs and information displays to help visitors to the area.

THE move has been launched by Orihuela City Council’s tourist department to improve its image as a holiday destination as well as providing important details for visitors.

Orihuela’s tourism councillor, Mariola Rocamora, said that a whole series of displays had been upgraded with information in Spanish and English.

The amount of direction signs around the city centre had been increased with new details pointing people in the direction of car parks and hotels, which the councillor says is a key priority for anybody unfamiliar with the area.