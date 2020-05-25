Too Many Gibraltarians are Spending too Long on the Beaches in Large Groups

AS Gibraltar enters its various lockdown easing phases, there appears to have been significant misunderstandings or wilful ignorance of certain rules, especially with regards to use of the beaches and social distancing.

Generally, Gibraltarians have been relatively scrupulous about observing the rules of lockdown but with the weather so sunny, the memory of enjoying the beaches so strong and the added bonus of a long weekend, many families have congregated on the beaches around the Rock.

In theory, the bathing season won’t start until June 16, so there are no lifeguards on duty but it is actually law to restrict groups to 12 members of family or friends, although there are a number of exceptions but the advice is always 12 or less where possible.

There is no control at the moment concerning the number of people who may enter any beach, although there is a threat that if things get out of hand then some form of control will be introduced enforcing a maximum time of 30 minutes on the beach with no sunbathing or paddling.

The government has said that two of the beaches during weekdays will only be available for those over 70 between 10am and noon (the Golden Hours) but apart from that, the authorities are relying on people’s good sense and spirit of self-preservation.

Unfortunately, the siren call of the sea proved too much for too many and the Royal Gibraltar Police even closed pedestrian and vehicle access to Camp Bay and Rosia Bay last Saturday night (May 23) in order to stop large groups meeting and partying.



