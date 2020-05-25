Three New Virus Cases Reported in Spain’s Costa Blanca South Area

THREE new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Spain’s Costa Blanca South area over the last 24 hours.

The Monday (May 25) briefing from the Valencia Health department brought good news of no further fatalities once again in the Vega Baja region.

The death toll therefore remains at 56 for the Torrevieja health area and 21 in the Orihuela health region.

-- Advertisement --

The Vega Baja now has a total of 703 active cases, with the three new reports coming from Torrevieja, which now has 494 current cases, whilst Orihuela maintains the figure of 209.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro, Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by the Ribera Salud contractor, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



