The US bans travel from Brazil as the Latin Country reports a sharp surge to 350,000 Covid-19 cases and 22,000 deaths

THE White House has announced a ban on travellers from Brazil to the US – blaming the spread of the coronavirus in Latin America’s hardest-hit country.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that the ban applies to foreign nationals who have been in Brazil in the 14 days before they sought to travel to the United States – Ms McEnany cast it as a move by President Donald Trump “to protect our country.”

Brazil, now Latin America’s hardest-hit country, is second, with more than 347,000 cases and more than 22,000 deaths. Third on the list is Russia, with more than 344,000 reported cases and more than 3,500 deaths.

The White House did not immediately respond to queries about whether a travel ban would be imposed on Russia.

“Today’s action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country,” McEnany said.

Trump has already banned travel from the United Kingdom, Europe and China, all of which have been hit hard by the virus, he had said last week that he was considering imposing similar restrictions on Brazil.

Brazil had reported more than 347,000 Covid-19 cases, second behind the US in the number of infections, according to a Johns Hopkins University count, it has also has recorded more than 22,000 deaths, fifth-most in the world.



