Suicide Bid Involving Car Exhaust Fumes Stopped by Police Officers in Spain’s Costa Blanca

POLICE officers stopped a suicide bid involving car exhaust fumes in Spain’s Costa Blanca.

An Albatera Local Police patrol had been dealing with an incident in the rural part of the municipality and on their way back to base, they spotted a car partially hidden amongst some bushes.

The officers pulled over and decided to inspect the vehicle and to find out what it was doing there.

They then noticed a rubber hose coming out of the exhaust pipe that had been placed inside the boot.

On the car’s backseat they spotted a man in his 60’s lying in a semi-conscious state, covered with a blanket, and the hose right next to his face.

The officers got him out of the vehicle and did basic first aid to revive the man, whilst calling an ambulance, which arrived within minutes, along with a Guardia Civil patrol from Dolores.

After being resuscitated, the man was taken to Orihuela’s Vega Baja Hospital.



