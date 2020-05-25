Streets go blue in Motril as Zona Azul paid parking returns to the city’s streets

By
Linda Hall
-
0
ZONA AZUL: Parking charges return as lockdown eases, credit: Motril city hall

AS lockdown slowly relaxes, Zona Azul (ORA) has returned to Motril.

Paid parking was suspended on March 14 but as restrictions on car journeys are eased and with Granada province likely to progress to Phase Two, city hall decided to reintroduce paid parking.

This will free up parking spaces for shoppers who no longer need to make a prior appointment and in turn help the Motril businesses after more than two months of inactivity.

City hall also reminded users not to overlook hygiene measures when using the ORA ticket machines.

 

 




