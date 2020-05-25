Spain´s Needy in Dire Straits Helped by Massive Donations from Costa Blanca-Based Builder

A Costa Blanca-based builder has given away major donations of food to needy people in the region and across Spain.

Torrevieja´s TM Grupo Inmobiliario specialises in building holiday homes, and launched a campaign in April to give away food and basic items to help those hit by the economic and social crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

TM have so far donated 30,000 kilos of goods which has gone to 11 different municipalities, with aid going to Benidorm, Alicante, Elche, Orihuela, Torrevieja and Daya Vieja in the Costa Blanca.

Further afield, other areas to get aid are Pulpí, in Almería; Marbella and Estepona on the Costa del Sol; Molina de Segura in the Murcia region and Manacor in the Balearic Islands.

The food and basic hygiene and cleaning products been distributed directly through the municipalities who can target who needs the most help, with the assistance of various charities.

These for example have included Cáritas in Pulpí and Marbella and the Red Cross in Orihuela.

“We have a firm commitment to people, to the environment and to the community”, said TM President, Ángeles Serna.





“We cannot stop supporting those who need it most and we have joined others in complete solidarity with helping people to get through the current problems that they are going through.”