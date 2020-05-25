Spain’s holiday island Mallorca throws hat into the ring to host EuroLeague top-tier professional basketball club competition final

MALLORCA capital Palma has thrown its hat into the ring to host this year’s finals of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague top-tier professional basketball club competition.

The Balearic Island administration, the government of Mallorca and Palma Council have presented a joint candidacy for the city to host the event, as well as the second-tier seven days Eurocup, both expected to be staged in July.

The regional government’s Economic Model, Tourism and Employment department reported the three administrations have been working on the candidacy for several weeks with the assistance of the Balearic Basketball Federation.

The department maintains the islands “offer all the health, organisational, economic and operative conditions for organising an event of these characteristics.

“This candidacy is based on their strength in the favourable evolution of the pandemic caused by Covid-19 on the islands, and in the capacity of Balearic infrastructure, health, as well as sports facilities, accommodation, and transport,” the administration emphasised.

The islands are “managing to stop the expansion of the virus and are showing they are a safe destination and prepared to support these two competitions,” stressed Balearic President Francina Armengol.

Consell de Mallorca President Catalina Cladera highlighted the experience of Mallorca and Palma in hosting elite national and international sporting events, pointing also to the promotional opportunities the basketball competitions would represent in presenting the image of a safe tourist destination.





Palma mayor Jose Hila meanwhile pledged the administrations would do “everything within our hands to make this a reality.”

EuroLeague basketball is set to decide in the coming days whether it will continue and conclude all the 2019/2020 competitions.

If they do go ahead they will be subject to the coronavirus situation and subject to health protection regulations.

In the event the Palma candidacy is successful, the venues would be the Balearic Islands velodrome and the Son Moix Municipal Sports Palace. The Principes de España sport centre and the Antonio Piza pavillion would be made available for participating teams’ training.

In addition, a dedicated organising committee with representatives from all three administrations would be set up, which would act as the link between EuroLeague Basketball and the venues.

The three promised they would “put all human and material resources” at the EuroLeague’s disposal to ensure the project would be a success.