Spain’s Costa del Sol police sanction 457 people for flouting lockdown restrictions with more than half fined for failing to wear masks or social distancing

Malaga’s police have reported that 457 people in Malaga over the weekend have been reported for flouting lockdown restrictions, with more than half receiving fines for failing to wear masks or social distancing.

OF the 457 people reported, 92 have been sanctioned for not wearing face masks, such as in confined public spaces and on public streets where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Another 236 people have been fined for not adhering to social distancing measures, and the rest for other state of alarm restrictions, such as not complying with outing timetables. That takes the total number of people reported for breaching lockdown restrictions to 8,636, since the beginning of State of Alarm, according to Malaga’s law enforcement authorities.