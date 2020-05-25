School disinfections continue in Adra on Spain’s Costa Almeria in anticipation of possible return to the classrooms

THE cleaning and disinfections of all the schools in Adra continue with a view to having them fully prepared for a possible return to the classrooms.

Adra council underlined the importance of the cleaning and disinfection efforts, which it has been carrying out since the start of the state of alarm, but particularly at the current time when the schools have reopened to the public for the enrollment of pupils for next term.

Education and Municipal Building Cleaning and Maintenance councillors Pedro Peña and Francisco Lopez paid a visit to the municipal schools to see how the administrative process of the enrollment is going.

However, the council has reminded residents that the Junta de Andalucia has made it possible for pupils to be enrolled via the online secretary on its website in order to avoid large numbers of people having to go to education centres in person.

The local authority made the point that it still has to be seen how the regional and national authorities will organise a return to school next term with all the recommended health safety guarantees in place.