Respect the rules councils caution as beaches on Spain’s Costa Almeria reopen for sunbathing and swimming under easing of lockdown restrictions

COSTA Almeria councils beaches are finally reopening for sunbathing and swimming as the whole province enters phase two of the lockdown de-escalation today Monday.

Adra, Almeria city, Carboneras, Mojacar, Balanegra, Vera and Pulpi councils have all announced that beach activities are no longer restricted to walking and individual exercise in their municipalities, but called on beach-goers to behave responsibly and respect the recommendations and regulations set out by the Spanish Government and by the Junta de Andalucia to prevent the risk of coronavirus infection.

This means practicing social distancing, so staying at least two metres away from anyone not in the beach-goers’ group, not leaving items like gloves or face masks on the beach, and making sure all rubbish is placed in sealed bags and safely deposited in skips and containers.

-- Advertisement --

Also to be sure to practice strict personal hygiene, although beach showers are not to be used for now. The advice is to shower before and after going to the beach, to go equipped with clean beach accessories and beachwear, to have one towel per person, to keep hands clean and to avoid touching the nose and mouth and swallowing water.

The councils further warn that official beach season has not yet got underway and that therefore lifeguard services are still not operating.

Councils have explained they are working on beach plans based on the State and regional government recommendations for preventing a risk to public health from Covid-19, which will establish a series of specific measures for beach management and use. These could include limits on the number of beach-goers and establishing specific timeslots for the elderly and people in vulnerable groups.

Nijar Mayor Esperanza Perez Felices made clear her view that in the meantime people would do better not to bathe on municipal beaches, but said she accepted people will do so anyway, as they do when there are red or yellow warning flags up.





“It’s a personal decision”, she said, urging the public to show “common sense.”