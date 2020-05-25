Possible reopening of public outdoor pool in time for summer in Huercal-Overa on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Huercal-Overa municipal outdoor swimming pool could reopen in time for summer, the local council said.

The administration is currently carrying out reforms and works on the facilities with a view to having it bather-ready for the holiday season, assuming the evolution of the coronavirus crisis makes it possible to open it up to public use.

The council explained that the top criteria is ensuring that the pool itself fully complies with new strict health authority regulations designed to prevent any possible risks of Covid-19 infection, as do the shower and changing room areas.

-- Advertisement --

“We have to rigorously comply with the protocols marked out”, Huercal-Overa Mayor Francisca Lourdes Fernandez stressed, “offering maximum safety to our residents and to the personnel who work at the facilities.”

The Mayor made it very clear that “the decision to open the summer pool facilities and the programming of possible associated activities is completely conditional on the evolution of the health situation and the rigorous analysis of the same, as our top responsibility is the health of all our citizens and, of course, of our municipal workers.”

She said it was therefore impossible at this time to say for sure if reopening the pool will go ahead or when.

“Caution and slowly, but safely moving forward in the restarting of municipal activities has been, and will continue to be, the premise on which decisions are always taken in the transition to the new normality by this government team, being aware of having to consolidate the advances and avoid possible setbacks”, Fernandez affirmed.





“Hence I ask for residents’ patience and am grateful for the understanding and responsible attitude of the majority.”