National Police track down and arrest hardened criminal who robbed and beat victim in Velez-Malaga

A 54-YEAR-OLD man, wanted for robbing and savagely beating an elderly man, was arrested in Velez-Malaga.

Police investigating the case found that their suspect was also responsible for a spate of robberies with violence in the area, always choosing victims aged between 60 and 70, police said.

He used more than 30 aliases and assumed three different nationalities, police found.

It later emerged that the detainee had already served a prison term in 2008 for an identical crime, when one of his victims died following a violent attack.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the man, who is now remanded in custody, had spent long periods in prison and was after serving his latest term last November.



