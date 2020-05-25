Phase 1 and 2 of De-Escalation Plan in Spain: What’s You Can and Can’t Do

Today, many regions in Spain have taken a new step and entered Phase 1 or 2 of the de-escalation, however as there are constant changes to the protocols here is an easy differentiation between the two phases.

Phase 1

All regions in Spain are now either in Phase 1 or have already passed this phase. Communities such as Madrid and Cataluña have just entered this new chapter today, whilst other areas such as Malaga and Granada are now onto their second week of Phase 1. In this phase you can:

Meet up in a group of up to 10 people at home

Meet up with a group of up to 10 people at a terrace

Take a book out of the library

Go to physiotherapy or rehabilitation if you are a person with disabilities or

Go shopping in establishments of up to 400 square metres or at open air markets

Go to cultural show in a closed space or in an open-air space, and visit museums





Partake in active tourism activities in small groups of up to 10 people

Go to places of worship

Phase 2

This phase has been inaugurated today by the rest of Andalucía’s provinces such as Murcia, Cadiz and Almeria. In this phase you may still do all the permissible actions under Phase 1 but you also get to enjoy some added freedoms.

You may go for walks and do exercise at whatever time of day, except the time designated for those over 70

Meet up in groups of up to 15 People

Go to meet someone at an elderly residence or meet someone with a disability

Celebrate weddings

Go to the beach or pool

Partake in active tourism activities in groups of up to 20 people, if this is organised by a travel company then of up to 10 people

Sit both inside or outside a restaurant or café

Meet up with friends on a terrace in a group of up to 15 people

Stay in a hotel or tourist accommodation

Go to the shopping centre or any sized shops

Go to the cinema, auditorium or exhibition centres

Masks are now mandatory under certain circumstances and not abiding to the new regulations is punishable with a sanction. However, wearing a mask is a must, not because of a sanction but because it severely reduces the risk of transmitting a virus if everyone is wearing one. It’s not a hard task, just wear your mask!

To see when you should and shouldn’t wear a mask click here