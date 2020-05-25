Now you see it, now you don’t as man charged for Corumbela’s disappearing guardrail

A COMPANY manager has been charged with stealing 116 metres of guardrail from a road in Corumbela on the outskirts of Sayalonga.

Investigating after the town hall reported its disappearance shortly after the guardrail was put in place, Guardia Civil officers discovered that local residents had seen it being removed by the same three workmen who

installed it days earlier.

Further enquiries revealed that a manager from the company that employed them had a police record for similar offences, leading to his arrest while the three others are under investigation for alleged robbery.



