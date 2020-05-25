Newcastle’s Favourite Spaniard Rumoured to Want to Return to his Old Job

THE latest news on the proposed takeover of Newcastle United Football Club according to the Daily Telegraph could see the return of the ‘Toons’ favourite Spaniard, Rafael Benitez.

The suggestion is that the former very popular manager misses the UK and would like to leave his job as manager of Dalian Pro which plays in the Chinese Super League.

Both Rafa and many of his players were caught by the Spanish lockdown as they had been training in Spain but are now back in China.

The takeover is being put together by Yorkshire born Amanda Staveley who was instrumental in the Manchester City takeover and will include property developers the Reuben Brothers and the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

It is believed that the proposed deal will see current owner Mike Ashley get the £300 million (€330 million) he wants for the club and the deal is reportedly being reviewed by the Premier League.

There are a few problems however as TV station Bien which transmits football to the Middle East has complained about TV piracy as has Amnesty International on the matter of Saudi human rights.

There is also the question of buying out Rafa’s multimillion pound two-year contract with the Chinese club, paying off Steve Bruce the current manager and making financial commitments to increase the club’s profile by purchasing players such as John Stones and Ross Barkley.





If the deal does go ahead then initially at least, money shouldn’t be a major issue.