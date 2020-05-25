National Mourning in Spain: What Does it Mean? What Will Happen?

Spain has declared that once all territories are in Phase 1 the nation will have an official 10-day mourning period, the most prolonged length in the history of its democracy. However, many have been left wondering, what does this national mourning mean?

First of all mourning is an external show of the feeling of mourning when a person dies. In the event of catastrophe or death of a relevant person, an official mourning may be declared.

An official mourning can regulate the behavior of public figures and members of the royal family and in addition, it can have scopes of influence: national, regional or local, depending on the relevance of the death.

In Spain, the Council of Ministers have the authority to decree a certain time of national mourning, with the corresponding publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE). The official mourning then has the support of the royal family and various other public personalities.

One of the most significative changes will be all the half-mast flags in public buildings and ships. In interior spaces it is common to see the flag appear with a black crepe.

Signs of mourning vary from country to country, but these often involve raising flags at half-mast in public buildings. The flags are not raised directly at half-mast from the get go, instead, they are raised completely and then lowered at half-mast.

Furthermore, there will be a posthumous tribute to symbolise the victims fallen by COVID-19 chaired by the Prime Minister himself.



