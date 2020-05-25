Man in “serious condition” after being stabbed six times in early morning brawl in Madrid, Spain

An early morning brawl in Madrid, Spain, has left one man seriously injured having been stabbed six times.

THE 31-year-old man was involved in an altercation with several people this morning in Fuenlabrada, according to Emergency 112 of the Madrid Community.

The incident took place at 5.50am in Calle de Malaga.

The SUMMA 112 medical staff stabilised and treated the victim on site, after “he suffered six stab wounds, the two most serious on his chest,” before he was transferred to King Juan Carlos Hospital in Mostoles with “a serious prognosis.”

The National Police have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and locate those involved, believed to be between six and 10 people.

As yet, no arrests have been made.



