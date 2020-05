A VELEZ-MALAGA punter won the €1 million prize included in Spain’s twice-weekly Euromillions draw.

Neither the first nor second prize was taken in last Friday’s draw but the El Millon consolation prize went to the owner of a Euromillions ticket bearing the randomly-printed BCQ26357 code.

The ticket was acquired at the Number Two lottery administration in Velez-Malaga’s Calle Alcalde Jose Herrera, which processed an earlier Euromillions coupon that won an El Millon prize last February.