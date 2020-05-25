Holiday Area of Spain’s Costa Blanca Set for Restrictions To Be Eased Next Week

SPAIN’S holiday area of the Costa Blanca is set for more restrictions to be eased next week.

The Valencian President, Ximo Puig, has confirmed that he will ask for the whole of his region, which includes the Costa Blanca, to go into Phase 2 of the national relaxation of the lockdown laws from June 1.

Puig’s government backed off from some areas like Benidorm, Torrevieja, and Orihuela moving into Phase 2 today (May 25) because they would be out of step with other parts of the Valencian Community like Alicante and Elche, who had their entry into Phase 1 delayed by a week, due to health concerns by officials in Madrid.

Puig said that health statistics and the views of experts were to consolidate the situation and for the whole of the Valencia region not to go through to Phase 2 this week.

He added that documentation was now going to be presented to the national Health Ministry for their approval to advance forward with the relaxation on June 1.

“The way we have been doing this is that we are working with due caution and a sense of responsibility. We will never be reckless with the health of our residents,” Puig commented.

The President also referred to some figures over testing for the Coronavirus, and he said that of the 5,300 tests conducted between Thursday and Friday, only 7 per cent of them were positive.





“This indicates that transmission is low and that we are able to detect it daily,” he added.

“Although a slight rebound in the virus ‘R’ rate has been detected, the whole situation is better than even a week ago.”