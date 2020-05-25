Good news for holidaymakers as Spain prepares to lift 14-day quarantine measure as it opens for international tourism from July

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement at the weekend that Spain will be open for international tourism in July (as reported), holidaymakers are relieved to hear that the Government is also preparing to lift the current 14-day quarantine period for visitors coming into the country.

ARANCHA Gonzalez Laya, Spain’s Exterior Minister, confirmed just a few hours ago, that the quarantine period currently imposed on international visitors will no longer apply from July. In a Twitter post she confirmed that in July, “Spain will gradually open to international tourists, lift the quarantine and ensure the highest standards of quality”, as outlined below.

-- Advertisement --

However, the exact dates and measures have yet to be set by the Government. Although the tourism sector has welcomed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s announcement yesterday that he will allow national tourism to start in June and international tourism from July, there are many doubts over how Spain will guarantee Covid-free tourism to holidaymakers from home and abroad.

“We will not only guarantee that tourists do not run any risk of contagion but we will also ensure that we don’t allow risks to come into the country,” stated Sanchez yesterday. However, the tourism sector wants more “clarity” on how safe tourism will be guaranteed, as reported.



