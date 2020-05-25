Giant Asian Hornet Strikes Again in Spain Killing a 73-Year-Old Man in Galicia’s Pontevedra

A 73-year-old man in Poio, Pontevedra, was pronounced dead at the scene after being stung by a giant Asian hornet despite the medical team’s best efforts to try and revive him.

ON Sunday morning, a 73-year-old-man passed away after being stung by the lethal Asian hornet.

The incident occurred at around 10.00am just as the 112 emergency services in Galicia was made aware of the situation and sent off a medicalised helicopter to the scene.

The emergency centre immediately reported the events to the members of the GES of Sanxenxo, the Guardia Civil, Local Police and the Civil Protection volunteers in Poio.

-- Advertisement --

According to police sources, the incident occurred as the man had gone with his wife to a farm nearby his house located in Rua da Serpe. It was at that moment when they both were stung by the hornets.

Unfortunately, the 73-year-old man died at the scene despite the fact that the medical team, displaced in a medicalised helicopter from Santiago de Compostela, practised resuscitation on him for 45 minutes. However, the wife of the deceased is not in danger.

This event follows the tragic death of another 54-year-old male victim who died after suffering a sting from giant Asian hornet in his home in Santiago, Galicia.



