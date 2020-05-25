France’s Theatre’s and Museum’s yearning to bounce back after lockdown ends

There will not be a Cannes Film Festival in France this year, there will no new exhibitions at the world’s top museums in the country and theatres are closed up and silent – the culture industry in France is very anxiously waiting to make a comeback as soon as possible.

The cinema, theatre and music sectors in all France have taken a hit from the lockdown and it’s unclear when things will improve. Facing harsh criticism from the artistic world, the French government has recently unveiled a rescue plan. It involves discounts, tax incentives, and a national promotion initiative designed to lure back the millions of tourist the country welcomes every year.

A spokesman from France’s tourist industry commented it would be a few weeks until most flights will be allowed into France’s airports and from there, as the coronavirus rates drop even more, then the government will drop all the emergency measures bought in a few months ago and the country will return to the new ‘normality.’ Let’s hope it does. TW