Euro Weekly News world sports round up with Tony Matthews

FOOTBALL

RICHARD Masters, chief executive of the English Premier League said: “We are as confident as we can be” about restarting fixtures in June.

Most players resumed training ten days ago – ironically just as it was confirmed that there had been six positive tests for coronavirus across three different clubs.

Games in the PL were initially suspended on March 13th and it had previously identified June 12th as a possible restart date, and in fact, that’s still the case.

“There is some momentum. We’ve taken the first step,” Masters told BBC Sport, adding “It’s great for everybody, including the fans, to see our players back on the training ground. It must be ‘flexible’ and we have learned a lot from the resumption of the Bundesliga earlier this month”.

Sixteen PL clubs have nine games to play, while four have 10. And indeed, some are still involved in the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League competitions.

People have also asked, “When is the EFL likely to resume?”

As it stands, there is no date as to when action might return, and EFL representatives are meeting frequently to discuss the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, the EFL chairman Rick Parry has admitted that the 2019-20 season MUST end before July 31st because of the situation with contracts. It can’t go beyond that date. If the season is terminated, it could mean that, as it stands, Leeds and West Bromwich Albion would be promoted to the PL (but at who’s expense?) while there may not be any relegation or promotion taking place in the Championship and Leagues One and Two. It’s a tough decision to make but something has to be sorted out sooner rather than later.

Football will resume here in Spain on the 8th June, with Italy and France, even Portugal and the Netherlands, following soon afterwards. But there will not be any action in Belgium or Scotland. Their League programmes have been cancelled altogether, meaning that Club Brugge and Celtic have been declared the respective top-flight champions of those two countries. For Celtic, it’s their 10th successive SPL title, thus emulating the feat claimed by the predecessors of the 1960s and also that of their arch-rivals Rangers in the 1990s.

Elsewhere, the famous San Siro stadium in Milan is set to be replaced by a new one after Italy’s heritage authority raised no objections to its demolition. AC Milan and Inter Milan share the venue, which was built in 1926, and last year the two clubs have asked if they could link together and build a new 60,000-seater stadium.

Last weekend in the UK, 1,014 players and coaching staff from the 72 EFL clubs were tested for the COVID-19 pandemic, and only two players, both from Hull City, were said to declared ‘positive’.

TENNIS

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has become the world’s highest-paid female athlete, displacing US rival Serena Williams at the top of the list. According to Forbes Magazine, Osaka, 22, a two-time Grand Slam champion, made £30.7m in prize money and endorsements over the past 12 months. That was £1.15m more than the amount earned by 38-year-old Williams. Both women shattered the previous single-year earnings record of £24.4m set in 2015 by Russia’s Maria Sharapova.

SPORT IN GENERAL

• Formula 1 and Silverstone have agreed on a deal for two Grand Prix races to be held at the British track this season. Owners the British Racing Drivers’ Club and F1 had been far apart in their assessments of the fee for the track to host the behind-closed-doors events.

• County cricketers have been heartened by England players returning to training. A date for the ‘resumption of play’ is expected to be announced soon and for the record England will play the West Indies in July.

• News from the USA is that Tiger Woods is likely to be his country’s Ryder Cup team captain for 2022.

• All professional golfers based outside the USA, must quarantine in America before resuming the PGA Tour season next month. This was confirmed as PGA officials outlined their plans for a return to action. Around 25 players eligible to play the Charles Schwab Colonial event in Texas, which starts on June 11th, are currently living outside the USA.

• Colombian cyclist Jarlinson Pantano (31) has been banned from all competitions for four years after failing a drugs test last year.

• The Anniversary (Athletics) Games have been cancelled because of Covid-19 pandemic. London Stadium had been scheduled to host the event as part of the Diamond League season, on the 4th/5th July.

• Finally, when horse racing resumes (at Newcastle) all jockeys will have to wear face masks.