El Campello on the Costa Blanca joins the Family for Spain movement to promote national tourism

El Campello on the Costa Blanca has joined the Family for Spain movement to promote national tourism.

THE Family for Spain initiative was launched two weeks ago with the aim of salvaging something from the summer season hit hard by the coronavirus.

And El Campello’s Department of Tourism, led by Marisa Navarro (PP), has today integrated the municipality into the campaign.

The objective is to unite and support the Spanish tourism sector, “transmitting a common message of trust so that families can discover national destinations and travel with security and peace of mind when the tourist activity resumes”, said Navarro.

“The global health crisis caused by Covid-19 has slowed down the evolution of the Spanish tourism sector and the uncertainty about the evolution of the activity in the coming months generates doubts, both in the companies within the sector and in the travellers themselves.”

The initiative has been developed jointly by The Fun Lab, a family tourism and architecture consultancy firm for leisure spaces, together with We are VIBE, a marketing, communication and web design agency that carries out projects for various sectors, including tourism.

#EnFamiliaPorEspaña has been set up as a collaborative community in which tourist establishments, public institutions, the media, tourism bloggers and influencers and, ultimately, the travellers themselves, participate and encourage families to “lose their fear of travelling around the country in the coming months”.

A collaborative blog has been set up: https://www.enfamiliaporespana.com/blog/, where each week a contributor will share a post with content considered to be of value to others.





In addition, every Thursday at 7.30pm, on the Instagram account, enfamiliaporespana/, there will be a live session during which one of the parties involved will talk about their “vision of tourism in Spain and how to tackle trips this season”.