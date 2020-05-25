Driver and biker injured in separate collisions with wild boar in Alicante on the Costa Blanca

A motorists and a biker have been injured in separate collisions with wild boar in Alicante province on the Costa Blanca this morning.

THE crashes occurred in Ondara and Mutxamel on the AP-7 and the CV-800 after wild boar ran across both stretches of road.

Two young people, aged 24 and 20, were hurt.

The first of the accidents occurred shortly after 4am this morning when a car driven by a young woman, aged 24, was involved in an accident “after a wild boar crossed her path on the AP-7 at Ondara, according to sources at the Centre for Information and Coordination of Emergencies (CICU) and the Guardia Civil Traffic Department.

The CICU sent a Basic Life Support (SVB) ambulance to the scene, and the health team assisted the driver before transferring her to the Francesc de Borja Hospital in Gandia.

A few hours later, at around 7.20am, a similar accident took place on the CV-800 in Mutxamel, and 20-year-old motorcyclist was hurt after crashing into a wild boar.

A Basic Life Support unit treated the young man “for a number of injuries” and he was taken to San Juan Hospital in Alicante.



