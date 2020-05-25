Critical housing aid for the “most vulnerable” in Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca

Valencia Regional Ministry has approved a grant of €41,000 for housing aid to families worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in Villajoyosa.

THE local authority will use the aid to provide “immediate residential accommodation to vulnerable individuals and families which meet the requirements”.

“The aim is to grant housing aid to alleviate situations of special vulnerability brought about by the health crisis,” said the council.

“The grant of €41,129 is destined to facilitate an immediate housing solution for the victims of gender violence, people who have been evicted from their habitual residence, the homeless and other especially vulnerable people affected directly or indirectly.”

The local authority will now begin assessing cases.

Councillor for Social Welfare and Equality, Asun Lloret, said the aid “will be a ball of oxygen for many families in the municipality” and assured the Department of Social Welfare and Equality “will make the grants in the shortest time possible”.