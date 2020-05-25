Cars to make way for pedestrians in Nerja and give a boost to Calle Diputacion businesses

NERJA’S Calle Diputacion will be closed to traffic each evening from Thursday May 28.

The town hall’s Public Safety, Transport and Commerce departments announced that the closure will continue from 6pm until 3am each day until October 31 and asked owners to clear the road by moving their vehicles.

As well as making room for pedestrians to maintain social distancing, the move will also contribute to boosting trade for Calle Diputacion’s shops, cafes and restaurants, Commerce councillor Javier Lopez said.