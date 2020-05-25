Calanova Cancer Care Charity Mallorca reopening shop in the Spain holiday island capital Palma

THE Calanova Cancer Care Charity Mallorca shop in Palma is due to reopen its doors this coming Saturday May 30 for the first time since the coronavirus crisis lockdown came into force in mid-March.

The news comes as the island, along with Ibiza and Menorca, moves into phase two of the lockdown de-escalation process.

The team behind the shop explained that to begin with the outlet on Avenida Joan Miro will be open to customers in the mornings only.

They also explained that as a consequence of the pandemic and the enforced closure the charity will not be able to make its usual donations to Mallorca cancer charities in June, but hopes the donations will continue very soon.

The charity’s last donation was to Jackie Codd of Age Concern, which the team stressed helps a great many elderly people with cancer and which has been “absolutely marvellous now during lockdown helping so many of the aged.”