Burglar Wearing Full Hazmat Suit Tries To Steal Banksy’s Artwork he Donated as a Tribute To Brave NHS Workers

A BURGLAR in a hazmat suit tried to steal a £5million Banksy donated to an NHS hospital by the artist in recognition for the brave work in the frontline against the coronavirus.

The man had sneaked in with a drill during the early hours and was seen in his protective hazmat suit repeatedly prowling near the artwork, called Game Changer.

Security guards the thief and followed him on CCTV cameras before throwing him out of Southampton General Hospital. A guard told a source: “The man just walked in brandishing a cordless drill. Security spotted him and asked a superviser if they should stop him. They were told to watch him and he was seen walking past the picture at least five times, clearly having a good look.

It shows a boy holding up a nurse in Superman pose, his discarded Spider-Man and Batman toys in a nearby bin. Banksy left it at the hospital with a note: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”

Security has since been stepped up at the hospital.