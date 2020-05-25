Bulletproof, anti-stab and anti-spike body armour for well-protected Policia Local officers in Rincon de la Victoria

BULLETPROOF: Borja Perez with Policia Local officers, credit: Policia Local de Rincon de la Victoria

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA’S town hall has provided its Policia Local force with 25 new bulletproof waistcoats.

Certified as anti-stab and anti-spike, the Safariland waistcoasts which are also resistant to heat and cold, were recently presented to the officers by the town hall’s Public Safety councillor Borja Ortiz.

“We continue to act in accordance with our commitment to equip the Policia Local with the best technical and material resources to protect them and, naturally, the municipality’s residents,” Perez said.

