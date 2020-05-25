British Study Concludes That the Liverpool-Atletico Football Match Caused 41 Deaths Due to the Coronavirus

Edge Health, a medical investigation team linked to the British NHS has concluded that the Liverpool-Atletico football match, in early March, ultimately caused 41 deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

According to the study, the investigation highlights this specifc number after analysing the sports game which accommodated for over 50,000 football fans, 3,000 of which hailed from Madrid, on March 11.

Undoubtedly, the match stirred up quite a controversy as it was the last game to be played before sports was cancelled to contain the pandemic.

Steve Rotheram, the Mayor of Liverpool, requested the match be investigated of April 23 to see if the game had contributed to an increased rate of transmission in the city.

In earlier talks, the dispute regarding the meeting had been described as an “error” by the Mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, and the director of Liverpool Public Health, Matthew Ashton.