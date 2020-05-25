BREAKING NEWS: The Spanish Health Ministry Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

The Spanish Health Ministry has reported 50 deaths and 132 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. In the latest update of Covid-19 data in Spain, the accumulated total is 235,400 cases and 26,834 deaths.

The Health Ministry also rectifies the historical number of deaths from Covid-19 and reduces the total number of deaths by almost 2,000. The Ministry of Health has estimated this Monday at 26,834 the number of deaths from coronavirus, a figure almost 2,000 lower than yesterday, when they reported a total of 28,752 deaths from the disease.