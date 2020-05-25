BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures
In the aftermath of a long Ascension weekend and while the third week of deconfinement has just started , the Directorate General of Health counted this Monday 1609 patients still in care in the intensive care units in France. There are 45 new serious cases admitted in 24 hours, but the balance is negative with 46 fewer patients on Monday, according to the DGS.
After a very slight increase recorded on Sunday, the number of sick people currently hospitalised is starting to decrease (-387 in 24 hours). 16,798 people are currently being treated at the hospital, including 342 new admissions registered during the past day.
Contrary to what it announced last week, the DGS did not release new data on mortality on Monday evening and won’t do it until Tuesday. However, at least 28,367 people have died from the coronavirus since the start of the epidemic.
In total, some 100,615 people were admitted to a hospital at one time or another after being contaminated with SARS-CoV-2, including 17,770 in intensive care units. More than 65,000 of them – exactly 65,199 – returned to their homes