Boozed-up woman cuffed for refusing to put on face mask and not social distancing in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

CHARGES: Officers arrested the woman for serious and repeated disobedience. CREDIT: Policia Nacional

POLICE in Mallorca capital Palma arrested a 28-year old boozed-up woman for refusing to wear a face mask and for not social distancing.

Officers went to the city’s Calle Manacor on Friday night after a call came through on 091 reporting an incident involving the young woman .

They came across her out on the street and with clear signs she’d been drinking.

Seven times officers asked her to put on a mask. She ignored them every time and even threw the mask on the ground.

They arrested her on charges of serious and repeated disobedience.



