Beach Bookings on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca look likely to be necessary this year as Community Pools remain Shut

Strict requirements mean only a small percentage of community pools will be open this year leading to a shortage of available sunbeds on Spain’s overcrowded beaches.

AS Spain moves closer towards the last phases of the lockdown a post-lockdown view of life is steadily emerging and the first thing that springs to mind for many people anticipating a hot summer is when can they put on their swimming costumes again!

Everyone knows that in the summer it is difficult to get a spot on the beach due to the millions of tourists that visit Spain each year. But it’s not only the pale white bodies of the European holidaymakers that hog the beds, its the local out-of-town Spanish nationals too.

The difference is that this year there are in place a host of conditions that need to be adhered to, and not only on the beaches but in community pools too.

Extra sanitising, limited capacity, and a limit on the hours spent in the water are just a few of the conditions laid down by the government in a bid to keep the coronavirus in check.

It has been calculated that only a small percentage of community pools will be allowed to open and so this begs the question “where will people go to cool down this summer?”

The answer is normally the beach of course, but with entry and exits being constructed, roped off areas and metres of space between the sunbeds, the beaches of Spain will be a different place than we affectionately remember.

“There will simply be not enough room to accommodate everyone on the beaches, we are proposing an app, to book a space on the beach, yes its sounds crazy but it will be necessary,” said a source close to the tourism ministry.





Imagine say just one quarter of the population of Fuengirola wants to use the beach in July, the tourists will be back by then, but not in the same numbers as before, but even then with limited capacity, the beach will be full in the first few hours of opening.

As July approaches it won’t be “the Germans have all the sunbeds” – it will be your next-door neighbours!