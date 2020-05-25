Axarquia pharmacies collaborate in a  campaign to ensure adequate food for babies in times of need

ONE THOUSAND jars of baby food, 500 packets of cereal and 500 packets of formula are being distributed to needy Axarquia families.

Operacion Potito (Operation Baby Food) sets out to provide adequate food for babies in families affected by the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pharmacies are collaborating with the scheme, setting aside donations of food from members of the public, which the Club Running Playas de Torre del Mar and the area Red Cross distribute to local charities.

Rafael Sanchez, president of Club Running Playas de Torre del Mar, which has organised the Axarquia campaign, also emphasised “the enormous demonstration of solidarity” from Axarquia pharmacies.

“Not only are they collection points but they have actively participated with the own donations of baby food.”



