Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena face their biggest challenge during the Coronavirus pandemic on the Costa del Sol.

AGE CONCERN Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena have been providing help for the past six years. The current pandemic has been our biggest challenge so far. We are continuing our partnership with town halls and the Red Cross bringing van loads of food and other supplies to local food banks and those who have fallen through the cracks in society.

When asked to comment the charity said “Many families are in real difficulty at this time. We all live in the communities we serve. These are our neighbours and many have lost their jobs and income. By working with the town halls and Red Cross we can make a real difference to the greatest number of people.”

If you NEED help with any welfare issue please call CHRISSIE on our Helpline 652 537 615 (24/7). If you WANT to help us financially as a valued Donor or Supporter please call STEVE on 686 289 904.